Maduka Okoye

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles of Nigeria first choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has joined Premier League side, Watford on a five-and-a-half year deal that will begin on January 1, 2022.

Okoye who currently plies his trade with Dutch side Sparta Rotterdam will be only the second Nigeria goalkeeper to play in England while representing the Super Eagles, Carl Ikeme being the first.

Maduka joins the Hornets that also have on their payroll other Nigerians – Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo and Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong.

A statement on the club’s website partly reads, “Watford FC is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement to sign highly-rated young goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, on a five-and-a-half year deal that will begin on January 1, 2022.

The Nigeria international joins the Hornets for an undisclosed fee from Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam, to where he will return on loan until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

A regular starter for the Dutch club, Okoye has lined up between the sticks in each of their games so far this season, while he has made 13 appearances for his country since debuting in a 1-1 draw with Brazil in 2019.”

Maduka is expected to start in goal when Nigeria squares up against Liberia this Saturday in a World Cup qualifying match.

