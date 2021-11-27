.

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

The National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr Samson Ayokunle, has urged the federal government to engage stakeholders before the subsidy on petroleum products is finally withdrawn.

Ayokunle, who spoke Saturday in Takum, Taraba state, said people need to be carried along if not the hardship on Nigerians would be unbearable.

According to him, “Stakeholders should be involved first. Gradual withdrawal would have been better.

“The government need to engage Labour and other stakeholders.

“We all know the prices of food items in the market, and know that there is no increment in salary, a lot of people might find it difficult to survive.

“The FG should please engage stakeholders before the subsidy is finally withdrawn.”