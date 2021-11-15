.

The Old Boys Association of Saint George’s College, Obinomba in Ukwani Local Government Area of Delta State, South-South Nigeria, is set for what it described as the mother of all events as the Alumni Association has lined up several activities to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee anniversary of the establishment of the college.

Plans are afoot to launch several projects among which is launching of e-Library and N100million appeal fund.

This was made known in a statement issued and signed by the association’s National President, Engineer. C. N. Nwanwene, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Asaba, the state capital.

The event is billed to hold from Nov.18 to 20, 2021. Old boys and students are expected to be seated by 11a.m at the School Assembly Hall for a Holy Mass expected to be celebrated by His Lordship, Dr. John Okeoghene Afaregha.

Saint George’s College, the statement noted, is worthy of celebrating having produced great men, who are nation builders and whose achievements are ground breaking in every sphere of life.

The school, which was founded in February 1960, towards the end of the colonial era in Nigeria was to have celebrated her Diamond Jubilee in 2020 but was shifted on account of COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown.

The College, the statement added has produced many great men who can proudly hold their own in their chosen fields of endeavours. Some of the college’s products are the nation’s current Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Philip Emeagwali, a computer scientist, who is best known for inventing the world fastest the computer as of December 31, 2017, among others.

The Chairman of the ceremonies will be Chief J.U. Ehikwe, who was the first Senior Prefect of the College. Invited guests to the occasion include; Olorogun Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President, and Governor (Senator) Ifeanyi Okowa, both of whom are Special Guests of Honour.

The Honourable Commissioner for Finance, Delta State, Chief Fidelis Okenmor Tilije (also an alumnus), is one of the Chief Launchers at the event, which the organisers said will come with the opportunity of bringing old friends together.

Dignitaries equally expected to attend and who are also Old Boys of the college include Dr. Billy Agha, Prof. Amaziah Walter Otunyo; Prof. Abel Onunu; Chief Isaac Onyesom; Reverend I. E. Agbeyeke; Architect Ben Akogo, Chief Sunny Omolu, Dr. Goodluck Okotie, among others.

