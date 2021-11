.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF), Rotimi Akeredolu has congratulated the Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Charles Soludo over his victory at last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Governor Akeredolu also commended Ndi Anambra for trooping out to exercise their franchise in spite of the security challenges that have pervaded the state over time.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the state information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo in Akure.

He charged Prof. Soludo to brace up for the herculean job ahead and noted that the security and economic challenges in the Southern part of the country and the nation at large require joint efforts and unalloyed commitment.

Akeredolu said ”We look forward to working with Prof. Charles Soludo under the auspices of the Southern Governors’ Forum, for the peace, security and development of Anambra state, Southern Nigeria, and the country at large.

“No doubt, we will be happy to explore the experience of the Governor-elect, as it relates to the economy and also helps in our efforts to keep the people of Southern Nigeria safe.

“Prof Soludo’s experience as a consummate economist will be of great asset to the good people of Anambra, Southern Governors’ Forum and indeed the entire country.

“Our efforts toward economic integration and enhanced socio-economic relationship in the SGF will undoubtedly, be boosted in many respects.

Akeredolu added that ” On behalf of my colleagues in the SGF, I congratulate Prof. Soludo and wish him the best as he prepares for the Herculean task ahead