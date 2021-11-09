By Chinonso Alozie

The Chairman Elders Council Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has disclosed the plan of the Ohanaeze to meet with the South East Governors, to commence industrialization of the zone.

Iwuanyanwu made this known to newsmen on Tuesday in Owerri, when the Ohanaeze Youths led by the National Assistant Youth Leader, Wenceskus Ogbonnia, visited him at his office.

According to the elder statesman the move by Ohanaeze to partner Igbo governors, was aimed at addressing the issue of insecurity, reduce the increasing rate of unemployment among the youths of the region as well as to grow the economic activities of Igboland.

Iwuayanwu said:”Ala Igbo would soon undergo massive industrial and economic revolution. This would be achieved in collaboration with the South East Governments and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“The massive industrial and economic revolution will not only lead to massive employment of the youths to make them gainfully employed but will produce goods and services, improve the GDP of the zone and also export some of the products to improve the GNP of Nigeria.

“If many industries are established, youths restiveness will be curbed while crime will also reduced to bearest minimum because an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.”

“I am proud to be an Igbo man because Ndigbo have a proud heritage pointing out that the way the Igboman rose to be where they are today stunned their neighbours and the world.

“We urge the Youths to always aim at the best in all their pursuits in life and embrace humility, honesty and respect for elders and constituted authorities as well as comport themselves in an orderly and peaceful manner,” Iwuanyanwu said.