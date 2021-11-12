.

Dayo Johnson Akure

No fewer than six persons were yesterday burnt to death in an auto crash at Ode- Aye in Okitipuoa council area of Ondo state.

Vanguard gathered the crash involved a coaster bus and a J5 bus laden with Ethanol.

The two vehicles reportedly collided following which they went up in flames.

Eyewitness account said that the crash occurred after one of the vehicles wrongfully overtake another vehicle at a corner close to Oluwa river and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The source told newsmen that “the passengers in a coastal bus belonging to Akure North Local Government Area were on their way to Okitipupa to attend a social function of one of the Directors of another council area in the state.

” Six persons were burnt beyond recognition while some other victims were rushed to a private hospital in Ore, Odigbo council area for medical treatment.

” Efforts by the residents of the community to put off the fire proved abortive because of the ethanol loaded in the J5 vehicle which went off in flame immediately the vehicles collided.

” The two vehicles were burnt while six persons inside the bus were equally burnt beyond recognition.

” We tried all efforts to call the operatives of the State Road Safety Agency but we were not successful.

He said that the remains of the victims had been deposited in the State General hospital morgue in Ore.

The state police image maker Funmi Odunlami could not be reached for comment last night.

Vanguard News Nigeria