Tam X

Tam X has officially released a brand new merrymaking song titled “Baná” to announce himself as one of the most talented young artists to look out for in the Nigerian music industry. This pulsating and catchy tune was released November 12 and produced by the award-winning Spellzis.

“It’s a groovy, smooth-sounding tune. There’s something about the rhythm that makes you want to dance and sing along,” says the singer.

Tamarameiyayeifa Bunuzigha alias Tam X;a native of Delta State in2016 released his debut single titled “Party Today”. He also released another song in 2018, which he performed at 2019 “One African Music Fest” in Dubai. In 2020, Tam EX had a couple of unofficial releases. But the tuneful new track “Baná” is a testament to how super creative he has become.

The song “Baná” is off his soon-to-be-released debut EP titled “Mass Appeal”. According to him, “It’s great working with Spellz on the track “Baná”.

“With all humility, I think that we have created a smash hit. Considering that I started recording music at the age of 14, it has been a long time coming. “Baná” is good music. It’s available for streaming on all music play stores. I also can’t wait to drop my EP,” Tam X declares.