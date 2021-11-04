By Godfrey Bivbere & Providence Adeyinka

SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, an off dock terminal owned by SIFAX Group, has recorded over 33,500 Twenty Equivalent Units, TEUs, in its first year of operations.

The terminal, located in Ijora, Lagos, was commissioned in October, 2020 to alleviate the difficulties experienced by various port users, including truckers, shipping lines, agents and consignees in accessing the Lagos ports.

According to Paul Van den Linden, Head of Terminal, SIFAX ICT, while presenting the score card of the terminal, said the phenomenal growth of the terminal in the last one year was due to the smart solutions and excellent service of the company.

He said: “In the last one year, the terminal has recorded great strides in line with its core objectives of offering clients a smart alternative in cargo clearing around the Lagos ports. Our clients don’t have to go through the stress of traffic gridlock to clear their goods. Our terminal has saved them the stress.

“For our first year of operations, the terminal has recorded 33,500 TEUs of cargo processed. These include 22,000 TEUs of full-laden containers, 10,000 TEUs of empty containers and 1,500 TEUs of export containers. This was achieved due to our solid investment in technology, responsive customer care as well as a motivated work force”.

Linden also said the terminal’s customer base has risen to over 600, including agents, importers and exporters. He noted further that the company has launched a reefer container business to support farmers who are exporting temperature-sensitive produce.