By Juliet Ebirim

Beauty entrepreneur, Shola Adewumi recently hosted an exquisite ceremony to launch her luxurious beauty Spa, ‘Vintage by Naomie’ in Lekki, Lagos.

In a chat with Vanguard, the beautiful CEO said “I am deeply grateful to God for the realisation of this dream of mine.

I am very happy that people appreciate all my hard work and dedication towards ensuring that they find an intimate, immersive place to relax, rejuvenate, feel and get well while being lovingly pampered. Vintage by Naomie Spa is a Spa-radise for a spa-tacular time.” she enthused.



The visibly excited Shola took guests on a tour around the vintage-themed facility, which boasts of techniques including the HydroMassage and Ayurveda Treatment, among others.



Influencers such as Bayo Oke Lawal of Orange Culture, Anita Brows, Iamyeychii, Tuke Morgan, Enioluwaofficial, and Nonye of ‘This Thing Called Fashion’ were in attendance. Other guests include Jide Adenuga, Bridget Awosika, Frank Osodi, Comedian Tomama, Yetunde Ajibade, Stephanie Olopade of CDF Desserts, Sheila Nelson, among others.