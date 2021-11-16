Seplat Energy Plc has commended Mr. Xavier Rolet, KBE, a former Independent Non-Executive Director and chairman of its remuneration committee (REMCO) for his contributions to the company’s journey and transformational vision.

Chairman of Seplat, Dr. ABC Orjiako, who commended Rolet, after he stepped down from the Board of the company effective Thursday November 11 on personal reasons said, “We would like to thank Mr. Rolet for his contributions and the wealth of experience he brought to the Board.”

Rolet joined Seplat board on October 1, 2020 as independent non-executive directors of the company.

“In his decade at the helm of the London Stock Exchange (LSE), he grew its fortunes as the market valuation rose from £800 million to more than £15 billion.

He showed great commitment and passion toward Seplat Energy’s journey and our transformational vision. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” Seplat Chairman added.

According to the Chairman, Seplat Energy’s focus is on reliable energy, limitless potential, adding that the independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the London Stock Exchange reported a nine month (Q3) 2021 revenue of N182.7billion, representing a rise of 18.7 percent year-on-year.