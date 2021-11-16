.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate yesterday observed a minute silence in honour of Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu and four soldiers who were killed by terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) during a raid of insurgents by the military in Askira-Uba local government area of Borno State.

The Senate’s mourning of the late Soldiers was sequel to a point of order by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South during plenary, drawing the attention of his colleagues to the demise of the senior military officer and four members of the Joint Task Force.



The former Senate leader who came under Order 43 of the Senate Rules, hailed the deceased for their exceptional display of gallantry in the military’s fight against terrorists in North-East Nigeria.



Ndume described the Late Brigadier General Zirkusu as “an embodiment of humility, a gallant soldier who served and died for his fatherland.”



He recalled that on Saturday, 13th November 2021, the Troops of the Joint Task Force, North East Operation HADIN KAI, neutralized several Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an encounter in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.



According to him, “the military countered the attack by ISWAP with heavy bombardment of the insurgents, following the deployment of three fighter jets to contain the terrorists.



“Sadly, a gallant senior officer, Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu, and four soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice in a very rare display of gallantry as they provided reinforcement in a counteroffensive against the terrorists, and successfully defended the location.”



According to Ndume, despite the notable losses, troops supported by the Air Component of OPHK destroyed five A-Jets, two A-29, two Dragon combat vehicles, and nine Gun Trucks used by ISWAP.

General Zirkusu and other soldiers were reportedly killed on Saturday in the incident which occurred at Bulguma, a few kilometres from Askira town in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State



The late Brigadier General Zirkusu was in January 2021, redeployed from the Headquarters 1 Brigade, Gusau to Headquarters 28 Task Force Brigade, Chibok, and appointed Commander.



He was the highest-ranking army officer killed by terrorists in the North-East.



