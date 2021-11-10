.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE Senate yesterday observed a minute silence in honour of over 120 Nigerians that were killed by armed bandits at the Gorony market in Sokoto State.

Resolution of the Senate was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Senator Ibrahim Gobir, All Progressives Congress, APC, Sokoto East.

Senator Gobir who came under Order 43 of the Senate Standing Rules which is on Personal Explanation, drew the attention of the upper chamber to the incident

According to him, the massacre of the victims by bandits occurred on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Gobir said, “on Sunday, 17th October 2021, Gorony market was attacked, and about 120 plus people killed. The terrorists came to the market and started shooting every person they saw in the market.”

Gobir who disclosed that in seven villages within some local government areas of the state, residents are compelled by bandits to pay levies between N1 million and N20 million, gave the affected villages to include: Kwarangamba, Garki, Danadua, Katuma, Kurawa and Dama.

The lawmaker who lamented that failure to meet the demand imposed by the bandits in the affected areas had severally led to the killing of the villagers, expressed frustration that in spite of consistent pleas to security agencies to come to the rescue of the affected communities, nothing has been done so far by the military and police to intervene in the plight of the people.

He further disclosed that the failure of the military to come to the rescue of the villagers has emboldened the terrorists to install their own representatives as villages heads in some areas of Sabon-Girin Local Government.

Gobir said, “The terrorists are now installing their village heads in some areas of Sabin-Girin local government.

“In Gangara, they replaced the village head with Dan Bakkolo, the next in command to known terrorists called Turji.

“In Makwaruwa, they installed Dan Karami (a terrorist) as Maigari.”

