THE Senate has hailed troops of 25 Task Force Brigades of the ‘Operation Hadin Kai for repelling attack by a group of Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP terrorists in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state.

Speaking with Journalists yesterday in Abuja, Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, All Progressives Congress, APC, Borno South hailed the Army for the gallantry posture in stopping the terrorists from attacking Damboa.

Senator Ndume who hailed the Commander the Troops of 25 Brigades led by Brigade Commander, Brigadier- General M. F. Babayo for the gallant action, said that the Soldiers chased away the terrorists as there was no casualty, but few civilians were injured during the encounter.

Damboa in the southern Borno senatorial district is about an 85km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The attack happened a few days ago after a Brigade Commander based in Chibok, Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu alongside 4 soldiers were killed in an ambush while on a reinforcement mission to save Askira Uba Local Government Area from ISWAP invasion.

Sources said, at about 6 am, the insurgents armed with gun trucks and Armoured Personnel Carrier came through Kala village situated along the 180km Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road which was closed down for motorists many years ago.

According to Ndume, the success was recorded because of the improved Coordination between the security agencies and the Senate that carries out oversight function on the Army, adding, ” I called the Brigade Commander during the attack and he was in full spirit where he told me even at the scene of the incident that he was on top of the situation and unlike in the past, the Soldiers were fully determined and chased away the terrorists without fear of giving up.”

According to him, the community boosted the morale of the Soldiers as they sang songs of praises and rejoiced with the Soldiers for repelling the attack by the terrorist group.

Recall that the Soldiers successfully repelled an attack by a group of Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP in the early hours of yesterday

Although it was gathered that the attackers did not enter Damboa town, as they fired from a distance and troops returned back.

It was also gathered that with support from the airforce Task team, the insurgents disengaged and withdrew.

According to a stakeholder in Damboa who is not authorized to talk to the press said that Damboa is calm, and people are going about their normal businesses.

