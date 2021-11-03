By Fortune Eromosele

Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations was organized by Unity of Nations Action for Climate Change Council, UNAccc where UNESCO Laureate Prof. Bashiru Aremu was Honored as number one on the list as Guest of Honor.

Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu commended the effort of Dr Rajat Sharma and his wonderful team to make the event a reality, the event was attended by various world leaders from all countries of the world; former Chief Judge of India and other VIPs were present.

About Unity of Nations Action for Climate Change Council

UNAccc is a leading Indian Public Policy , Think Tank and Research Institute at Gujarat. Committed to protecting Earth from Global Warming and other adverse impacts of Climate Change. UNAccc is engaged to evolve a strategic framework for India, in identifying low carbon growth opportunities, Sustainable Development Goal 2030 implementation and facilitates a series of planned and scaled-up program, striving for lowering the carbon intensity of the economy at the macro and sectoral levels, by creating synergies and addressing the barriers, potential trade-offs and appropriate financial (Carbon Finance Models) needs to remove these blockades.

Moreover, CMI works to raise India’s consensus efforts and for national preparedness to face and address global climate change adaptation and mitigation challenges.