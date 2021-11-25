SAT wins big at NANTA Eminent Awards

From left — NANTA President, Susan Akporiaye; South African Tourism, Marketing & Communications Manager, Atinuke Jose, and South African Tourism, Trade Relations Manager, Mohammed Tanko, receiving the Award for Best Intra-Africa Tourism Agency.

South African Tourism, SAT, West Africa won big honors at the second edition of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, NANTA, Eminent Person Awards which was held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Friday, November 12.

The event saw SAT win Best Intra-Africa Tourism Agency, for its contributions towards encouraging, supporting and improving travel relationship between Nigeria and South Africa.

The award was received by the duo of Mohammed Tanko, Trade Relations Manager and Atinuke Jose, Marketing and Communications Manager of South African Tourism.

Presenting the award, NANTA President, Susan Akporiaye, in her speech, lauded SAT West Africa for its partnership and support in promoting mutual relationships between Nigeria and South Africa.

According to her, “because of this relationship a lot of South Africans have visited Nigeria and Nigerians, we know, now see South Africa as a second home.”

In a recorded video message, SAT West Africa, Regional Hub Head, Thekiso Rakolojane, stated that South Africa is forever ready to receive travellers from Nigeria.

Rakolojane added that “Team South Africa is committed to opening up conversation around various travels to South Africa in partnership with the travel trade to ensure transparency and better service delivery.”

Eminent personalities, among whom were Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State; Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero; Director-Generals of NCAC, NCAA, NIHOTOUR, including top travel and hospitality influencers, witnessed the ceremony.

Guests were later treated to exotic South African cuisines, the traditional Bobotie, a fantastic mix of flavors, fruity and spiced minced meat dish covered with creamy custard and Melktert a form of milk tart, washed down with good selections of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic South African wines.

