By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Hon. Ahmed Wase have expressed sadness over the death of the Vice President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Sani Dangote.

Gbajabiamila, in a statement in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi on Monday said Dangote’s demise was a painful loss, given his role in the Dangote Group.

The Speaker said Dangote would be sorely missed by many Nigerians, noting that his contributions to the development of the Dangote Group and by extension, the private sector in Nigeria would remain indelible.

He described the deceased as a perfect gentleman who gave his best to the growth and development of the Dangote Group.

Gbajabiamila sent his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State, the Dangote family, especially the president of the Dangote Group, Alh. Aliko Dangote and the entire management and staff of Dangote Group.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant the soul of late Alhaji Sani Dangote a peaceful resting place in Jannatul Firdaus.

Similarly, the deputy Speaker, Wase also commiserated with foremost industrialist Alhaji Aliko Dangote over the death of his younger brother.

He described the death of Alhaji Sani Dangite who passed away on Sunday evening, as a painful loss, not only to the Dangote family, but the nation at large and has created a vacuum in the ranks of philanthropic Nigerians.

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma,, Wase described the deceased as a committed nationalist who gave all for the unity, progress and industrial development of the nation.

The Deputy Speaker counseled the industralist to take solace in the fact that his brother lived a fruitful and rewarding life as an astute businessman and a philanthropist

While praying to Allah to reward his good deeds with Jannatil firdaus, Wase prayed to the Almighty Allah to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.