By Gabriel Olawale

Ugandan TV host, Ronald Kabuye has yet taken Ugandan entertainment industry one step forward by representing Ugandan in the just concluded Los Angeles Fashion Week 2021.

The week proved to be a moment for emerging creators and renowned designers alike, as guests saw inspired designs and head-turning wearable art. The shows were a hotspot for celebrities and influencers who came out eager to get a first look at the season’s latest trends.

In an interview with the press, Ronald was delighted about how the show went and thanked the several sponsors who made the event possible. Major sponsor EyeBuyDirect, partnered with Los Angeles Fashion Week providing designers with the hottest styles for models walking the runway. VIP guests found stylish, quality frames from EyeBuyDirect in their event gift bags and shared their favorite styles on social using the hashtag #RunwayMyWay.

Beauty trend were made possible due to sponsors like; Title Beauty Sponsor Runway Rogue, Official Makeup Tool Sponsor Japonesque, and Official Hair Care Sponsor I.C.O.N.

Classic Cat, Rockstar Energy Drink, hair extensions provided by Pretty Party, Shibue Couture, The Makeup Light, Eat Me Guilt Free, April Love Pro Makeup Academy, Hint Water, Florapy Beauty, Simply High, Warwick LA, Executive Styles and AHF media partners: California Apparel News, Angeleno Magazine, Fashion TV, Fashion Week Online, 24Fashion TV, FNL Networks, BEHIND IT©️ Magazine, and Famous and Savage Magazine.

Earlier in the year, Ronald made history as the first Ugandan to co-host the BET awards.

Ronald was co-opted as one of the hosts of the 2021 edition of the awards. The award which was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles was hosted by 6 time BET best actress winner, Taraji P. Henson and co-hosted by Ronald Kabuye.

This year’s edition saw Nigeria’s multiple award-winning artiste , Damini Ebunoluwa popularly known as Burna Boy bag the Best International Act.