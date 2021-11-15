By Egufe Yafugborhi

RIVERS State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, says Governor Nyesom Wike’s delivery of enduring development projects has left his critic dumfounded that all they now is throw weak punches.

Nsirim, during a briefing, Monday, on second leg of the second phase of his Ministry’s #OurStateOurResponsibility advocacy campaign in Port Harcourt, noted that Wike has through strategic execution of legacy projects earned the recognition of “Nigeria’s face of democracy”

He said, “As you are aware, Rivers State had entered into a new realm of glory since May 29, 2015, as a result of the achievements of the hardworking Governor, Wike.

“His projects speak for themselves. It is therefore not surprising that all critics they (critics) do now is to clutch on straws and attempt to throw weak punches that cannot hurt a fly.”

On advancing the value system enhancing campaign, #OurStateOurResponsibility, Nsirim noted that, “Having successfully executed the essay competition, the Ministry is ready to roll the dice for the theme song competition.

“Our desire in rolling out this theme song competition is to ensure that our best and brightest creative minds are given the opportunity to be innovative. We want our people to put their creative talents to work by searching for breakthrough ideas through thinking.

He stressed that the theme song must align and match the #OurStateOurResponsibility. “We expect the theme song to tell the people of Rivers State and others what to expect and what is expected of them”, he said.

Competitors are expected to produce theme song that people could have in their heads, something simple, catchy and easy to remember, not exceeding three minutes and could establish a connection with listeners.

He announced a three-man panel of judges including to vet for the winning entries with N300,000, N150,000 and N100,000 prizes for the first, second and third positions winners of the theme song competition.

“This competition has the potentials of throwing up the winner to the national or global stage as we have seen from little beginnings of this nature. We therefore expect our creative minds to look beyond cash incentive and think about a legacy that they can be remembered for,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria