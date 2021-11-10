Reconnecting the great Diaspora (RGD), a non-governmental African organisation in USA has charged Africans around the world to take action and retrace their root in a bid to rebuild and sustain the growth of Africa.

Inspired by similar initiatives in Ghana, where president Nana Akufo-Addo declared 2019 the “Year of Return” to commemorate 400 years since the first arrival of enslaved Africans in the US.

The group also engage in various humanitarian and empowerment activities to help bridge the gap and inspire unity amongst diaspora Africans.

“We are determined to reconnect Africans anywhere around the world to their ancestral home”, said Aruworay Memene, the chairmain RGD group.

“Through some of our outreach and sensitization efforts of diasporas ‘descendents of slave’, we’ve helped alot of Africans to know and identify with their root using DNA test”.

Adding on the effort of the organisation, Benjamin Myers, a leading member of the group said that the group is creating a new program that will encourage travel from other parts of the world to Africa for tourism and business purposes.

“Africa has untapped resources that must be harnessed and put into economic use.We are currently working on a bi-annual Africa Pilgrimage and tourism program. We implore other African Diaspora to help revitalize their ancestral homeland and spur the growth and empowerment of people of the continent.”

Fading in his voice, Abass K. M Akeju, a music director based in New York stated that the objectives of the group, if fully achieved, will create a new Africa that will be envy of the world.