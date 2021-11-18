.

By Dennis Agbo

The African Heritage Institution, also known as Afriheritage, has lamented the difficulty it passes through in accessing data in Nigeria.

It equally accused the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, NBS, of hoarding information needed to compile accurate economic data in the country.

Executive Director of the Institution, Prof. Ufo-Okeke Uzodike made the disclosure when it announced its finished compilation of the forth Business Environment and Competitiveness across the Nigeria States, BECANS report.

BECANS report exposes business environment assessment that helps in reforms of Nigeria’s business.

Uzodike said that the new report was anchored on security issues and how they affect the Business environment, noting also that youths and gender affairs were used in the present report to improve on the previous indicators.

He said that the institute went to all the states in Nigeria, including Abuja; engaged state and non-state actors to make up its report which he stressed is usually capital intensive.

“The report is worthwhile and comprehensive of any environmental survey. The final document will be unveiled on November 25 at Bon Sunshine Hotel Enugu and the report is both research and evidence-based,” Uzodike said.

He however noted that part of the challenge encountered in the cause of the research work was the inability to access information, stating that even though the Nigeria government invests to improve on the business environment, the attitude of government officials have refused to change.

“Even the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics, NBS, was difficult to access and it is important to have strong leaders that can deliver in states of the Federation.”

Uzodike said he was disappointed that people usually refer to the World Bank report, but fail to talk about the BECANS survey which he said focuses more on a small scale and micro businesses.

“It covers all businesses but goes a step further to emphasize small scales. The report employs multi-sectorial approaches to collect data and all levels of government use it.

“The result this time is surprising because the states who were not doing good in the past have started doing well, but some states moved backwards,” Uzodike disclosed