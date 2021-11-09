



The House of Representatives has resolved to summon the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Mohammed Bello over insecurity and infrastructural decay in the territory.

The resolution follows unanimous adoption of a motion of Matters of Urgent Public Importance by Rep. Toby Okechukwu (PDP-Enugu), at the plenary on Tuesday.

Okechukwu said that the house was aware of the powers and functions of the FCTA pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution and other relevant laws of the federation.

The lawmaker, who is the Deputy Minority Leader of the House, said that the house was also aware of the powers given to the FCT Minister pursuant to section 302 of the Constitution.

“The house notes that Abuja has never been as unsafe as it is today, due to among others, the influx of bandits and criminals.

“Also, due to the lack of modern security infrastructure in the city centre and satellite towns, and non maintenance of available ones, including CCTV installations and as little as streetlights.

“The house is concerned, the poor city management bedeviling the FCT, resulting to disorderliness and widespread deterioration.

“The house notes the indiscriminate allocation of land without a maximum infrastructural development

”The house is concerned about the acute lack of infrastructure in the satellite towns and resort to self-help by tax paying citizens.

” This is happening in a territory that should ordinarily be a model rural development in Nigeria.

“The house is concerned about the worsening waste management practice in the FCT,’’ he said.

Okechukwu also raised concern over the far reaching consequences of the absence of a full complement of the FCT administrative structures in the last two years since the appointment of the FCT minister.

“The house is aware of its powers to legislate for the FCT and oversight the FCTA pursuant to section 229A of the 1999 Constitution.

“Mindful of the power stated above, the house resolves to summon the Minister FCT to appear before the house to update it and address all these issues,’’ he said.

In his ruling, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said that the minister should appear before the Committee of the Whole to brief the house.