By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives has given nod to a bill seeking to extend the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years.

The legislative approval was sequel to the consideration and adoption of a report presented by the House leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa and Hon. Adekoya Abdul Majid, at the plenary.

The bill also extended the years of service for teachers from 35 to 40 years.

It will be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had in June this year transmitted the executive bill to the National Assembly.

In the letter, the President had said “Transmission of the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Bill 2021 to the National Assembly for consideration. Pursuant to Section 58 subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I forward herewith the harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria Bill, 2021 for consideration by the Senate.

ALSO READ: New salary package for Nigerian Police underway ― Minister

“The harmonised retirement age for teachers in Nigeria bill 2021 seeks to increase the retirement age for teachers from 60 to 65 years, and also increase the possible years of service from 35 to 40 years.

“While appreciating your usual expeditious consideration of this submission, please, accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Similarly, the House also received a report of the Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements on a bill to give effect to the ECOWAS convention on small and light weapons.

Moving the motion for the laying of the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta) said “That the House do receive the Report of the Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements on a Bill for an Act to Enable Effect to be given in the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons, their Ammunition and other Related Materials; and for Related Matters”.

The motion was seconded by Hon. Chris Azubogu (APC, Anambra) which allowed the eventual laying of the report.

Vanguard News Nigeria