The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Katsina State Sector, plans to visit hospitals, lay wreaths, stage road shows and motorcade rallies as part of the activities commemorating the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

The Corps Commander in the state, Alhaji Ali Sule- Tanimu, disclosed the plan in a statement he issued to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina.

According to him, the weeklong activities, which began on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, will also witness media chat, Juma’at prayer on Friday and church service on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the commemoration is “Act for low speeds/Act for low speed streets” with the slogan “Remember, Support Act“.

“The theme and slogan have been carefully chosen in view of the role speed plays in road crashes as deducted from the corps crash data.

“The achievement of low speed and low-speed streets will drastically bring the crashes to bearable levels … as we join hands with stakeholders and international organisations in the fight to contain the menace of road traffic crashes on our roads,” the commander said.

Sule-Tanimu, called on Nigerians to imbibe road safety culture and to be ambassadors of low speed and low speed streets for the much sought after zero death target on our roads.

He expressed praised journalists for being worthy partners.

He promised that the corps would not to rest on its oars until the task before it is accomplished.

Sule-Tanimu said many vulnerable road users were being killed in avoidable crashes on the streets.

He advised motorists against night travels and excessive speed, calling on them to install the speed limit device to help checkmate their speed, pointing out that the advantages outweighed the disadvantages.

“This year, like the other years, has been dedicated in remembrance of all victims of road crashes, dead and alive.

“The event is being marked across the continent and indeed across the world in prayers and actions.

“It is not only to remember the victims, but also to avert further occurrence of road accidents,” Sule-Tanimu said.

Vanguard News Nigeria