By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo



Muslim and Christian leaders across the North have called on the famous musician, David Adeleke, aka, Davido and other celebrities to extend humanitarian gesture to the North.

Speaking on behalf of the religious leaders, the general overseer of Christ evangelical and life intervention ministry Sabon Tasha kaduna state in North western Nigeria ,Pastor Yohanna Buru said he and other and top Northern Muslims and Christians clerics would like to draw the attention Davido that the North is in dire need of humanitarian assistance and now is the best time for such gesture.



He said humanitarian assistance is needed in some Northern Nigerian orphanage homes , in view of the increasing orphans and widows that are in a critical need of such support ,

Buru called on the entire Northern -traditional and modern musicians, top celebrities, actors, film industries and wealthy individuals and corporate organizations to emulate Davido’s gesture with the aimes of reducing hardship faced by millions of orphans and widows in the region.

According to him, there is need for all the Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and all concerned Civil society of Groups in Nigeria (CSOs) with association with NEMA,SEMA,UNICEF,WHO and other child protection organizations across the country , to strengthen such a wonderful gesture which is geared toward reducing hardship being faced by some of the orphans in the country,most especially in the North-east and North-west region.

Buru made the call at an interactive session with other Christians and Muslims clerics to promote peaceful co-existence among different faith-based organizations and encourage unity in Kaduna to mark the end of world international Tolerance week as recognized by the United Nations .

“The call becomes mandatory in view of the Millions of children that are forced to turn into orphans due to Boko haram attacks ,cattle rustling ,banditry ,kidnapping ,Terrorism and ethno-religious ,political attacks that have been disturbing peace and stability in many communities across the North,” he said.

The cleric drew the attention of all local government chairmen across the 774 LGs in the country ,to render support towards changing the lives of orphans for a better future.

“Large number of children were turned into orphans due to continuous bandit attacks in the North and hence the need to appeal to Davido and other too wealthy musicians to kindly remember some orphanage homes and some kids at various IDP CAMPS across the northern part of the country.”

“The primary objective of humanitarian aid is to save lives, alleviate suffering and maintain human dignity. It may, therefore, be distinguished from development aid, which seeks to address the underlying socioeconomic factors which may have led to a crisis or emergency,” he said.

He called on Davido to also consider the orphanage homes in the North when disbursing the N 250 million which he earmarked for humanitarian services for orphanage homes in the South.

“There are many blessings awaiting for Davido on earth and in Paradise. Almighty God has a way of blessing any one that helps orphans or widows,”he said.

He called on the National President of Performing Musician Associations of Nigeria to be organizing concerts geared toward raising funds to help the Internally displaced persons (IDPs ) and orphanage homes across the country.

“Humanitarian aid is important because it provides life-saving assistance to people affected by conflicts, disasters and poverty. Humanitarian aid is vital in reducing the impact of crises on communities, helping recovery and improving preparedness for future emergencies,” he said.