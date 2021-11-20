By Benjamin Njoku

Talented singer, Tobenna Alumona, popularly known as Ratty, is currently banking on his newly released EP, ‘Full Moon’ to secure a permanent spot on the country’s music scene.

The EP was released on different digital platforms yesterday amid resounding ovation.

Ratty, who hails from Enugu State, was raised in Lagos, Owerri, Kano, Calabar and Enugu because of his father’s public service job. He graduated from University of Harikov, Ukraine in 2010 with a Bachelors degree in Political Science.

According to his mother, it took the sound of music to get him to stop crying. His love for music led him to use part of his school fees to book for a studio session just to build a career in music.

Ratty, who described his music as Afrobeats and Afrocentric, has Wande Coal and Drake as mentors because of their punch lines. The singer has been recording and producing songs, including Holy Water, I Got You Ft Mandy Dollz, Addiction, Dorari, How Dare You Featring Teni And Dance.

