By Emmanuel Okogba

Ralf Rangnick, the man credited with the rise of coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel is set to take over as coach of Manchester United on an interim basis.

Rangnick, 63, reached an agreement with the club and will be in charge until the end of the season, according to reports.

The Athletic reports that, Rangnick reached an agreement that will release him to work at Old Trafford for six months, and then he will take up a consultancy role with power over club decisions, for two years after that.

Carrick stint will come to an end after this weekend’s clash with table toppers Chelsea as issues with work permit formalities will prevent Rangnick from taking charge before then.

Man United are reportedly planning to make current PSG coach, Mauricio Pochettino their permanent coach at the end of the season.

Vanguard News Nigeria