Ralf Rangnick

By Emmanuel Okogba

Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as its manager until the end of the season, Vanguard reports.

The club confirmed the report that has been in the news with a statement on Monday where it explained that the German tactician agreed to continuing in a consultancy role for a further two years at the expiration of his coaching contract.

Rangnick is credited with being behind the rise of some German coaches like Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann. He also reportedly prepared a coaching programme which the German national team implemented that led to their 2014 World Cup triumph.

Former club legend, Gary Neville suggested he (Rangnick) picked the starting XI against Chelsea on Sunday that had Cristiano Ronaldo only as a substitute, a claim caretaker manager, Michael Carrick has since described as not true.

Manchester United football director, John Murtough said: “Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football. He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”

Ralf Rangnick said: “I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

He further said he looks forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.

The 63-year-old brings his wealth of experience to a United side that’s struggling to get back on track with almost half way into the season. His test will begin on Thursday against Arsenal.

