…I’ve never seen a thing like this, Fifa President says of their readiness

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Countdown Clock, powered by Hublot, has been unveiled at Doha’s Corniche Fishing Spot, marking one year to go to the big kick-off.

The clock was revealed to fans worldwide who tuned in live to ‘Join the Beat’ via FIFA’s YouTube channel and Qatar2022.qa, and begin the one-year countdown with 150 guests at the event in Qatar.

READ ALSO: Qatar marks one year to go to FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “I’ve been involved in the organisation of sports events for the past few decades and I’ve never witnessed anything like what is happening here. Everything is ready, the venues will be fantastic. The experience for the fans will be great.”

Speaking at the event, H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the Official Countdown Clock on the same day we come together to celebrate the one year to go milestone.”

In addition to the reveal, special guests including Hublot Friend of the Brand and FIFA World Cup 1998™️ winner Marcel Desailly, Sami Trabelsi, head coach of Qatar Stars League side Al-Sailiya, and Adel Khamis, Qatar Legacy Ambassador, were in attendance.