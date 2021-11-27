.



–Extends medical treatment to pregnant women

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, ABUJA

SUCCOUR came the way of malnourished children in Kuchibuyi community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, as the National Association of Seadogs, NAS, Zuma Deck took food items to the children.

Pregnant women and people with different ailments also benefitted from medical services rendered by the association.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Victor Ikiriko, who is the Project Coordinator of the Programme said, “This project is all about rural medical intervention, the motivation is that we understand as an association that there are several rural communities that do not have access to medical facilities or medical support and treatment.

Ikiriko, who is the Coordinator of Baghlah sub-devk said, “When we did scouting of communities around this area we found this (Kuchibuyi) to be one of such communities that is in dire need of assess to medical care and so we reached out to the community leaders and had a conversation with them. They were open to us coming in and that is why we are here.

“The tests we are conducting here are malaria test, ENT, HIV screening. We are also doing meningitis and all the common ailments you find in communities like this.

“We are looking at malnourished children to see how we can improve their health status, we are also taking care of pregnant women, we are also doing deworming for children.”

Asked about the aim of the program, we said, “For us at the National Association of Seadogs, one of our operational pillars is humanism, making sure that life is worth the living for every human being. We thought that if we must survive as a country or even in the world, we must ensure that every individual has access to medicare, that’s what we are doing.”

Also speaking, the District Head of Kuchibuyi, Isiaka Dauda lamented that at the hospital there was no resident doctor at the Kuchibuyi Primary Health Centre which is the only health facility within the area.

He also lamented the lack of access to roads, boreholes, nurses and called on the government to come to their aid.

He said, “This is our hospital is facing a lot of challenges, we want the government does something in this hospital to help us.

“We have road challenge, there is no road in case of emergency. We don’t have resident doctors, we don’t have nurses, we don’t have lab scientists.

“We render anti-natal care, run test on malaria, Hiv, health surveillance in case of outbreak of any disease.

“We refer serious cases to either Bwari or Kubwa General Hospital. We only have only one staff other people here are volunteers.”

He said that the centre has only one staff, the Senior Community Health Extension Worker, adding that the volunteers made up of qualified medical personnel only receive stipends from what is generated from the patients.