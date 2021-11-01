CREDIT | Premier League

By Emmanuel Okogba

Alex Iwobi saw seventy-seven minutes of action and found the back of the net in the 66th but it was not enough to stop Everton from falling to their third successive defeat and fourth of the season.

Two first half goals ensured that Wolves continued with their fine form, drawing just once and four wins in their last five Premier League matches. Maximilian Kilman and Raúl Jiménez were the goalscorers.

The game of two halves saw Wolves dominate the first half and survive the nail-biting second by a whisker.

Iwobi who is included in Gernot Rohr’s team that will prosecute the final two first round group matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers missed the double header against the Central African Republic due to injury.

The goal is Iwobi’s first of the 2021/2022 season.

Everton will next play Tottenham while Wolves faces Crystal Palace just before they head into the international break.

