By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal put up a commanding peformance as they moved into fifth, beating Newcastle 2-0 at the Emirates on Saturday.

Arteta’s side were checked last week after Liverpool humbled them 4-0, but bounced back to hand Eddie Howe a defeat in his official first game in charge.

After a goalless first half, Bukayo Saka opened scoring in the 56th minute, smashing a Nuno Tavares’s pass past Dubravka.

He was later replaced by Gabriel Martinelli after going off with an injury. Martinelli would later increase the lead in the 66th minute, latching onto a brilliant pass from Japanese defender, Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Magpies had appeals for penalties waved off by referee Stuart Atwell. The defeat for Newcastle means they have failed to win any of their league games this season as they remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

