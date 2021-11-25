.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has urged Christians in the state to pray for him and his administration rather than castigate him as he gives his best to ensure purposeful leadership in the state.

He said prayer is a duty the people owe their leaders assuring that his responsibility to the people of the state would continue to be his topmost priority.

The Governor spoke Thursday in his message at the Special Church Service heralding the dedication of the new Church auditorium of the RCN Embassy in Makurdi.

He said: “the people owe their leaders the duty to pray for them. Even if I am doing the wrong thing it is your responsibility to pray for me for God to lead me in all that I do.

“As a person, I have been working with God and it accounts for the successes I have been recording in life. I urge Christians to always pray for me rather than castigate me.

“As for me, I will always stand up for the truth. I will always ensure that God takes preeminence in all that I do and I will also abide by the dictates of equity, fairness and justice.”

The Governor who commended the founder of RCN Embassy Apostle Arome Osayi for putting up the edifice and his Ministry in Makurdi the state capital as well as giving his life to the service of God and humanity said millions of lives would be transformed by the messages that come from the altar.

Vanguard News Nigeria