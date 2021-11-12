.

Sudan Delegation with agricultural experts on Friday visited Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to partner on areas of agricultural products such as Gum Arabic, Wheat and Date farming as peace gradually return with massive relocation and resettlement of millions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their liberated communities.

This is even as the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) in Khartoum, Sudan has donated $500,000 grant to the State Government for livestock artificial insemination across the 27 local government areas of the state.

The visit was sequel Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum’s, visit Sudan in early September this year, where he led some state delegation to the headquarters of Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) in Khartoum, following which, the partnership was potentially reached for the bank and Borno to partner on exporting wheat and gum arabic produced by farmers in Borno.

In his welcome remarks on behalf of the Borno State Government during the stakeholders meeting which took place at Conference Hall, State Universal Education Board in Maiduguri, the Chairman of the Borno Committee for the partnership and former Minister of State for Agriculture, Bukar Tijjani said Borno which was the epicentre of Boko Haram crisis, has suffered devastating effects with millions of people, especially farmers chased out from the agric business, adding that, as peace returns, all hands must be on deck to the stabilization process for economic development and restore livelihood.

He noted that this area of bilateral cooperation with Sudan which is the world-leading producer of Gum Arabic and Wheat would contribute immensely to the 25- year Development Plan and 10-year transformation strategy unveiled by Governor Zulum that would drive stabilization, boost recovery efforts and stimulate growth in the agricultural sector which is the mainstay of the economic development and restore the livelihood of the traumatized people in the state.

In his address, the Sudanese Team Lead, who is the Adviser to the Director-General Head of Mission, Dr Osman Umar El-Feil appreciated Borno State Government for giving them the opportunity to key into harnessing agricultural potentials across the state.

He noted that the Sudan delegation is ready and willing to partner in the area of agriculture, research and development with the Borno State Government which has suffered much destruction and truncation of livelihood in the last 12-year atrocities posed by insurgents.

