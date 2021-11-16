By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha – Ughelli

Police operatives have rescued 11 passengers who were kidnapped by hoodlums dressed in army camouflage along the Ozoro/ Ughelli expressway, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe, said the kidnappers numbering five who were armed with AK 47 rifles came out of the bush at IDU roundabout along the expressway and opened fire on one Toyota Seinna with Reg. No. SMK 185 FU conveying the passengers from Ozoro to Ughelli.

Saying that the hoodlums abducted 11 passengers, the statement said the DPO of Oleh Division SP Paul Oboware, acting on information “mobilized and led a combined team of Police patrol teams, vigilante and hunters to the scene.

“They condoned off and combed the surrounding bushes relentlessly which made the area uncomfortable for the hoodlums.

“Consequently, the suspected Kidnappers abandoned the eleven 11 victims and fled. The 11 kidnapped victims were rescued unhurt and the vehicle was recovered. The effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing hoodlums.”

The statement added: “On 14/11/2021 a complainant who went to wash his vehicle at a car wash around Conoil filling station Effurun said that after washing his car, he and his brother while waiting for someone saw a group of four armed men who pounced on them, forced them into the vehicle and sped off.

“He further stated that the hoodlums later put them in the boot of the vehicle. On getting to a hold-up, they managed to open the boot and escaped. Information got to the DPO Ebrumede Division SP Bolarinwa Alabi who immediately detailed and led operatives and went after them. In a combined effort with the men of Ekpan Police station, they trailed the hoodlums to jakpa road.

“The hoodlums on noticing that the police was trailing them, abandoned the vehicle in the busy area of Jakpa and fled into the crowd.

“In order not to hurt innocent citizens, the team could not engage them, but the Lexus car ES 350 gold colour with Reg. No. Abuja-YAB 262 KC was recovered.

“The effort is on top gear with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects.”

