By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT:Operatives of Nigeria Police in Rivers State have nabbed some persons allegedly involved in the manufacturing of fake drinks in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement noted that the suspects were arrested, yesterday, in an operation by a unit of the force.

Omoni said the two suspects were picked at Eligbolo Road, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, adding that several manufactured fake drinks were recovered from the suspects.

He said: “On October 22, 2021 at about 1530hrs, operatives of Operation Puff Adder, acting on credible information, led by the Commander, SP Noble Uwoh, stormed a hideout at Eligbolo Road, Rumuokoro, where they bust a syndicate that engages in the manufacture of fake drinks believed to be dangerous to public health.

“In the course of the operation, two suspects were arrested, namely: Akhayera Collins (male) 41 years old, and Christian John (male), while others took to flight.

“Exhibits recovered include assorted wines, spirits and several alcoholic beverages, including empty bottles waiting to be filled with the poisonous liquid/substances.”

Omoni said the suspects have made useful confessions and would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.