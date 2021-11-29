A team of police acting on the orders of the Inspector General of Police through Lagos State CID, Panti, has dislodged a gang of hoodlums terrorising the serene neighbourhood of Okun Aja, Ogombo, in Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos state, arresting some suspects in the process.

It was gathered that the hoodlums who regularly converge at Royal King Hotel, a notorious haven for housing the hoodlums, also in the neighbourhood, had made life very difficult for the people of Okun Aja as well as its environs with their nefarious activities.

Before the police came to rescue the situation, the hoodlums regularly have been constituting nuisance to the community to the point that life was becoming unbearable for the inhabitants.

It was learnt that the police operatives were informed about the illegal activities of the hoodlums who robbed, extorted and caused general unrest around the area.

So, it was a big relief to many residents of the area when the police came on Friday 26th of November to bring back normalcy to the vicinity.

The residents who are full of praise for the success recorded by the police in curbing the menace believed it was as a result of the proper coordination of the operation.

Already, the suspects are at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (LCID) Panti, Yaba, Lagos, where an investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu (CP), has promised to continue to double his effort in curbing criminality in the state and as such solicits for people to give useful information to the police to be able to be more effective in bringing peace, tranquillity and general safety to people of the state in general.

