By Emmanuel Iheaka

Police in Imo State have arrested a nurse, Ngozi Eboson, for allegedly selling two children to one Mrs. Chinyere Ohanyere, popularly known as Madam Chichi.

A police source told our correspondent on Monday that operatives of the state command swooped on the nurse at the Owerri West area of the state.

The nurse was said to have bought the children from two women, Nkechi and Chikaodi, and sold to Madam Chichi for N500,000 each, who had claimed she was delivered of the babies.

“A nurse, Mrs. Ngozi Eboson, has been arrested by the police and has confessed buying two children from two women, Nkechi and Chikaodi, and selling to Madam Chichi for N500,000 each. But Madam Chichi was claiming she gave birth to the babies.

“She was arrested at new Owerri in Owerri West”, the source stated.

Vanguard had reported that the police in the state had arrested Madam Chichi for allegedly trafficking twins in August, after medical examination, according to police, proved the suspect was not delivered of the babies.

The suspect was arrested alongside two others.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Micheal Abattam, had said the command was working to arrest other suspects who had hands in the crime.

Vanguard News Nigeria