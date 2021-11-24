The Police Command in Ogun has arrested five suspected members of a kidnap gang terrorizing residents of Obada-Oko, Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

The suspects: Aliu Manya, Usman Abubakar, Abayomi Olayiwola, Nasiru Muhammad and Bello Usman were arrested, following information received by policemen in Obada-Oko Divisional headquarters.

Oyeyemi said that the men were sighted on two motorcycles inside a forest in Eleja area of the community at about 8:00p.m. on Tuesday.

“Upon the information, the DPO Obada-Oko Division, CSP Tijani Muhammed, quickly mobilised his men and in conjunction with other stakeholders like So-Safe Corps, hunters and local vigilante, stormed the forest where the five suspects were apprehended.

“Recovered from them were illicit drugs such as packs of tramadol, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and three cutlasses.

“Others are two motorcycles with registration numbers – MEK 504 VC and ODE 423 VC – and cash sum of N73,000,” he said.

He said that a victim earlier kidnapped and released by the gang identify them as those that kidnapped him.

According to Oyeyemi, the victim’s brother, who took the ransom to them, also identified two of the suspects as those who collected the money for the release of his brother.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, had ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-kidnapping unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

“The police commissioner also directed that other members of the gang should be hunted for and brought to justice,’’ he said.

The public relation’s officer appealed to members of the public to give the police useful information that would assist in tracking down criminals within their areas.

Meanwhile, some residents of Obada-Oko have commended the police for being proactive and ensuring the arrest of the kidnappers.

Mrs Adenike Lika, the Secretary, Ayegbami Community Development Area, Obada-Oko, said that residents could now walk freely as against when everyone had to retire to their homes by 7.00 p.m.

Another resident who could not hide his excitement, said: “Wow! This is great news. The Obada-Oko police division and other stakeholders have done a good job.”

