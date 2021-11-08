.
Prof Mabel Evwierhoma
If only the reaper, grim as he is
With his scythe pierced the roof
Or cut off a portion of the top,
Or pulled some sides off the eaves,
awning and all,
and did not become the ripper;
There would have been room enough
for the ink pot, top, quill and-
the heads and hands of ready writers
in the gathering of the feast of letters
that we return to,
like the watering hole.
Why he did not perforate the roof,
Or make the eaves and awning want repair,
Or hole-ridden, beats one:
‘Twould have been better for us to complain of,
and:
shiver from the draught of cold,
or the smouldering heat;
the flogging by the rain
despite the pall of gloom cast upon the homestead
even as misshapen as the covering would have become.
Gladly,
at nightfall,
we would have counted the stars
through the holes,
wiped the sweat
with our weather-beaten apparel
and waxed lines from the roofless experience,
or baled water gladly
from the lashing rain,
despite the makeshift cover.
What becomes of us
now that the rooftop is whipped away?
Without the covering,
we huddle into corners,
seeking spaces for refuge
to form lines of consolation
with diluted ink.
Tear-faced and askance,
We look aghast:
The cover for our commonality is gone,
the halcyon days of erudition truncated-
written off, overwritten
and run aground.
Alas! The scythe in futility,
tried to scratch off one name
But O! it remains legible.
Mabel Evwierhoma