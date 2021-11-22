Pochettino

By Emmanuel Okogba

Mauricio Pochettino has indicated interest in becoming the next coach of Manchester United after the club sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday, according to reports.

Pochettino currently managing Ligue 1 side, PSG hopes to make a return to the Premier League where he last managed Tottenham Hotspur. He enjoyed some level of success during his time at the London club, leading them to their maiden Champions League final.

United axed Solskjaer after the side under him lost five of the last seven league matches and sits eighth position on the log.

There are speculations that Pochettino leaving PSG at the end of the season to join United will free up space for Zinedine Zidane, who was also a hopeful for the vacant role at Old Trafford, but is not keen on an immediate return to coaching. Zidane who’s last stint was with Real Madrid will replace Pochettino at PSG in the event that the latter joins United.

Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is understood to be United’s second choice for the role of Solskjaer’s long-term successor.

Pochettino is contracted to Paris Saint-Germain until 2023.

Vanguard News Nigeria