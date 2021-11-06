...I’m going into hiding, my security has been withdrawn, says Abok

…I remain in charge – Sanda

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The last is yet to be heard in the leadership tussle which has continued to tear members of the Plateau State House of Assembly apart as the attempt to broker peace by the Nigeria Police Force failed.

The Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba had asked the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Zone 4, Mustapha Dandaura to relocate to Jos and reconcile the warring factions but the maiden meeting aimed at achieving the aim was not fruitful.

At a reconciliation meeting which was attended by 22 out of the 24 members, 10 on the side of Yakubu Sanda and 12 on the side of Abok Ayuba, the AIG asked the warring factions to tow the line of peace so that the Assembly complex which had been under lock since last week Thursday can be reopened.

However, the lawmakers were given another opportunity to meet and resolve their issues as soon as possible so that they can collectively attend to urgent legislative issues.

Speaking shortly add after the meeting, AIG Mustapha said, “As you can see, we have just concluded the reconciliation meeting with the Members of the State Assembly. I am here on the instructions of the IGP to broker peace among members of the Assembly. I have been in Jos since Monday, I have visited the State Assembly for almost three days. I has a meeting with the Governor, I felt it was necessary to have the same meeting with the Members.

“I am happy to announce that the meeting is going to be a fruitful one because this is the first time they are meeting since that problem started. We have heard from all the warring factions, we have told them to go back to their various locations to convene another among themselves and let us know the outcome. The Assembly will continue to be sealed till when they are able to reconcile and let us know they have reached an agreeable solution.

“When we know that, we are even eager to reopen the House so that all of them can go back and deliberate on sensitive issues that are still pending in the Assembly. This is almost the end of the year, they need to sit down and deliberate on these issues that have been pending. The IGP has deployed a new CP, we told them we are not here for partisan politics, it is left for them to go and reconcile.”

The embattled Speaker, Abok Ayuba told journalists that his security has been withdrawn stating, “We appreciate him for calling the meeting, we wanted to make peace but from all indications, due process was not followed. All that we are saying is that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria be respected. My security has been withdrawn, they have provided security to the illegal Speaker so I don’t have security. I am going into hiding.”

But Yakubu Sanday who also spoke insisted he remains the Speaker and is waiting to “Welcome them back home if they feel remorse, they will be forgiven.”