.

By Idowu Bankole

The Global Marketing Manager of Amazon, Mrs Ukonwa Ojo has canvassed for the promotion of creative arts alongside science to bring about the creative abilities of Nigerian students.

Ukonma made this disclosure at an interactive session with students of Queens College in Lagos on Thursday aimed at inspiring them to greatness.

Ukonwa, who studied Accountancy in the US but after 6 years she left that field and later studied marketing and is currently the Global Marketing Manager of Amazon.

She has had to deal with gender discrimination and racial discrimination but that has not stopped her from rising to where she is today.

She believes students should develop their creative abilities and that creativity and Arts should be promoted alongside Science.

Also Read:

Ukonwa and her team commended the Queens College students and described them as well behaved.

Below are Photos story of the event in Lagos.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Vanguard News Nigeria