Alhaji Lawal Usman, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, says it is obvious that the party will takeover the state in 2023 going by recent developments.

Usman, popularly called ‘Mr LA’, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria on Sunday that the current All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration in the state had failed the people.

“The Gov. Nasiru El Rufai led administration has been killing the APC gradually in the state with its inhuman policies.

“The state government is pushing thousands of people into poverty daily with its urban renewal policy. The policy actually lacked human face.“Although the idea of urban renewal is not a bad thing, you have to put in human capital development before it can work.

“You can’t build a city without people, you must also consider building people as you build your city because they go hand in hand, ” he said.

Usman said that the policy had created anger among the people, as they had been pushed to the wall.

“The Kaduna people are actually tired of what is happening, they are yearning for change and the PDP is ready to provide that change comes 2023.

“There is always need for infrastructure to be upgraded in every society, but you have to make provisions for the people likely to be affected by the programme.

“Except you want them to turn to armed robbers or other criminals, you cannot just demolish their homes without resettling them.

“In other countries like Dubai or U.S government always provide resettlement for people affected by urban renewal programmes,” he said.

Usman said that the PDP has been growing in the state as many politicians have crossed over to the party lately.

“I want to say that 2023 belongs to PDP in Kaduna State, no doubt about that, ” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria