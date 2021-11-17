Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The appointment of the son of the Ondo state governor, Babajide as the Director General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPMIU) by his father, Rotimi Akeredolu has pitched him against the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Governor Akeredolu last night nominated 14 commissioners, seven Special Advisers and his Son, Babajide as the DG of PPMIU.

This is coming a few days after a group, Ondo state Concerned Timber Merchants (OSCTIM) alleged a clandestine plot by governor Akeredolu to hand over the state forest reserve to a consultant company allegedly linked with his son, Babajide.

Reacting to the appointment of Babajide, the state PDP in a statement by its Publicity Secretary Kennedy Peretei in Akure described it ” is a flagrant abuse of office and affront on the people of Ondo State.

Peretei in the statement entitled “Akeredolu’s misrule in Ondo State :-Government of Father, the Wife and the Son” said that the appointment “is part of the grand design to finally empty the treasury of the State before Akeredolu returns to Ibadan”.

“The name Babajide Akeredolu became known in Ondo state when the State’s funds were used to procure a marriage for him in Colorado, USA, after the same marriage was consummated in Owo, his father’s birthplace.

“He has since assumed authority as part of the triad of the reign of father, wife and son.

“The appointment as DG of PPMIU for Babajide, a young man who carries on as though, he was the person voted for as Governor is part of the grand design to finally empty the treasury of the State before Akeredolu returns to Ibadan.

“Only last week, Babajide was reported to have brought another Consultant to take charge of forestry operations in the State.

“lt thus appears that Mr Governor and his immediate family are bent on living fat on the lean resources of the people, when poverty has taken over the land, walking in all four legs.

“There is no further proof of Akeredolu’s insensitivity to the plight of the people, when within two years of tenure, he organized three lavish weddings for his children, all in foreign lands- In Mauritius, Canada and Colorado, USA. Each of these weddings were bankrolled with Ondo State’s funds.

“Officials of the State Government, family members and friends were in these countries to celebrate with Akeredolu and family. Yet, this level of opulence and wasteful lifestyle only started when he became Governor.

“It is very apparent that, it is the greed of the first family that is being fed, no longer their needs.

“Akeredolu, his wife and children must appreciate that, the resources they are wasting in this reckless manner was only given to them in trust for the people. They should remember that, the day of reckoning is very near”.

Reacting, the state information and Orientation commissioner, Donald Ojogo described the criticism as “unresourceful”.

Ojogo in a statement entitled ” PDP’s Uncanny Attacks Were Expected” justified the appointment of Babajide by the governor.

The statement reads ” One big error is public governance is the fear of taking decisions, and it becomes unpardonably grievous when sound decisions are avoided over what I consider unresourceful criticisms.

“There is no way such sound appointment as that of Babajide would not have elicited uncanny attacks from the PDP.

“They were expected. Ours is to be focused on what we are doing for the good people of the State and not to be distracted by lazy opposition.

“When Jang appointed his son, Yakubu as a commissioner in Plateau, it was okay for them; what about Okowa who did it in Delta? When their Principal’s brothers in Ondo literally did all appointments while they held sway, it was okay.

“We can only enjoy their gallery-looking dance. They are hypocritical aside being saddened by their antecedents.

“We are more concerned about the deliverables in whatever we do as a Government. In this particular instance of Mr Governor’s decision in respect of the son, it cannot be said otherwise; he made a right decision.

“This young man has been doing a lot behind scene in the last five years plus, to enhance good governance. He has demonstrated enough capacity in many respects. Time will tell as we sail along in full steam”.

Ojogo added that “I think the problem PDP has is the fact of apparent intimidation that a very sound and balanced second term cabinet has berthed”.

Meanwhile, the commissioner nominees include Mrs Bamidele Ademola Olateju – Akoko South East, Otunba Adefarati Adegboyega – Akoko South West, Rt. Hon. Fatai Olotu- Akoko North East, Dr. Julianah Oshadahun – Akoko North West , Otunba Dele Ologun -Akure North, Mr. Sunday Adekunle – Idanre ,Engr. Razak Obe -Ifedore and Dr. Banji Awolowo Ajaka- Ilaje.

Others include Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan – Irele, Mrs Yetunde Adeyanju- Odigbo, Mr. Femi Agagu – Okitipupa , Hon. Akinlosotu- Ondo East, Hon. Lola Fagbemi- Ondo West and Chief Olayato Aribo- Ose

Nominees for the position of Special Advisers include, Chief (Dr) Victor Ategbole , Dr. (Mrs)Wunmi Ilawole, Hon. (Barr) Tobi Ogunleye, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye , Mrs Olamide Falana, Dr Francis Adedayo Faduyile and Mr Niyi Oseni.

The names of the commissioner nominees will be forwarded to the House of Assembly for screening, clearance and confirmation.

All nominated/appointed persons, according to the information and Orientation commissioner Donald Ojogo will be sworn in at a date to be announced later after the necessary legislative processes.

