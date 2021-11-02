.

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Hon Ashafa Waziri, has hailed the conduct of the party’s national convention, describing it as another evidence that PDP has the capacity to rescue Nigeria from the ruins occasioned by the All Progressives Congress (APC) misgovernance.

Waziri, who reiterated that the emergence of former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, as the PDP national chairman was the “best decision ever,” noted that he (Ayu) has the character and pedigree needed to lead the party to electoral victories.

He said “with the conduct of the national convention and emergence of new the Senator Ayu led National Working Committee that will pilot the affairs of the party from December, PDP has again demonstrated to Nigerians that it is more organized than the APC.

“PDP lost power in 2015 and despite all odds, it has been able to manage its affairs. Can the same be said of the ruling APC with over 90 State Chairmen in a Nigeria with 36 States?

“When will APC even hold its own national convention and have properly constituted National Working Committee like the PDP?

“Can a party that is incapable of running its own affairs in accordance with its constitution govern a country successfully? Obviously, the answer is no and that is the reason Nigeria is in ruins under the APC government.”

Ashafa Waziri, who was a chairmanship aspirant during the PDP Congress

in Kaduna State last year, said the emergence of Senator Ayu, a member of the G-34, which later became PDP, was a clear indication that the party has been returned to its founding fathers.

He said; “at this critical time, there is no better

option for Nigeria than to go back to its roots to find solution to its problems and PDP has shown the way by constituting a new NWC that is a mixture of the beginning and the present.”