…Asks Buhari to go tough against terrorists

…Reserves comment on Tordue’s death

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Benue state governor, Dr Samuel Ortom has dismissed any insinuation of bad blood between two former Senate Presidents, Iyorchia Ayu and David Mark, given the manner the former emerged national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, last month.

Mark was initially tipped for the plum office but two weeks to the convention, the tide swayed in favour of Ayu who became a consensus candidate and eventually won the delegate election at the October 31 convention.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Ortom said the two senior Benue citizens resolved to work together even before the convention took place.

According to him, “it was David Mark that said it should be Ayu. He is an older person and so he felt that his younger brother should be the chairman. Ayu and Mark are very good brothers and friends. So the same thing that Nigerians wanted from David Mark will be done through Ayu,” he said.

Ortom also carpeted President Muhammadu Buhari in his handling of the security challenges in the country, noting that though the first citizen means well for the country, the cabal in the Presidency has hijacked his government, much to the shame of the country and her people.

Asked if he has confronted President Buhari on the need to be careful with the said cabal, the governor noted: “How I wish you have the opportunity to ask the President this question you are asking me now. I have done that and I will do it again. If I have another opportunity again, I will draw his attention.

“I know that Mr. President intended well when he came in 2015 but some cabals have taken over this country and they are driving it to the mud. I am not sure Mr President is aware because if he is , I believe he would have rise up to his responsibility and take steps that will correct what is happening in our country.

“I have recommended to him what I think in my opinion, will help us salvage this country because I know even as governor, the challenges I have and the challenges of Mr President are 35 more than the ones I have. So I have always been objective, I have always been frank to Mr President every time I have the opportunity to discuss with him.

“Left to me alone, this issue of herdsmen wouldn’t have lasted this long because I have told him the truth and of course, you can see the ranching programme he started in 2016. Today, the whole country will have seen that there is no other way to escape the insecurity that is going on except we go ranching.

“The people who are insisting on open grazing, are not being sincere and most of the people around him, are just there to support the Presidency and allow foreign herdsmen from Niger, Mali, Senegal, Cameroon and even Ghana, from where they were chased away to come and take over Nigeria to become their country.

“Miyetti Allah have said it that their agenda is to take over this country and so it is very clear,” he said.

For Governor Ortom, those who are scared of the anti-corruption agencies are the first to laud President Buhari, noting however that every index of development shows that in the past six years, Nigeria has been progressing in error.

“Anybody who is afraid of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, who is afraid of intimidation, who is afraid of blackmail, who is afraid of being castigated will say that nothing is wrong with Nigeria. But an average person who stands for the truth, justice, equity and fairness will confirm that things are wrong in this country.

“Talk about key issues like corruption for instance. Are we fighting corruption? If we are fighting corruption, should some people, who have been accused, still remain in their offices, if this government is committed to fighting corruption?” he asked.

That said, Ortom said “Many people have been intimidated such that they cannot speak anymore, they cannot open up to even advise the Presidency. We are getting to a level that if action to redeem the situation we are in is not taken we will wake up to an unknown gunman, taking over this country.”

Miyetti allah have said, Fulani nationality movement have said it that their agenda is to take over this country and so it is very clear it is an agenda they prepared by the cabal that are allowing this country.

Meanwhile, the governor has assured relations, associates and colleagues of Tordue Salem, the Vanguard journalist allegedly killed by a hit and run driver last month, that he would make his position known after the conclusion of investigation of the killing by the Nigerian police.

According to him, “I think the investigation is ongoing. So I will wait till we find out what the investigation says. But as my subject who was declared missing and later alleged to have been found dead and someone claimed that he was responsible for the killing, I will make my judgment known at the end of police investigation, ” he assured.