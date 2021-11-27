,

By Juliet Ebirim

“The Experience,” an all-night gospel music concert hosted by Pastor Paul Adefarasin, The Metropolitan Senior Pastor of the House on The Rock Church, is set to hold on Friday, December 3, 2021.

The 16th edition of the concert scheduled to take place at the Rock Cathedral, Lekki, is a hybrid event that will be streamed live online and around the world.

The maiden edition of The Experience in December 2006 attracted a crowd of 40,000 people. Since then, the music festival has grown exponentially with hundreds of thousands of worshippers flocking to Tafawa Balewa square and millions more congregating online. Setting aside class, race, tribe, tradition, colour, religion or weather, people gather to worship and praise from dusk till dawn, making it the biggest gospel concert globally.

In 2020, in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions on mass gatherings in 2020, the Experience was streamed exclusively online on YouTube, Facebook and other streaming platforms, attracting 5 million views.

This year’s festival features Online and Live ministrations from gospel ministers such as Travis Greene, Sinach, Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen, Dunsin Oyekan, Donnie McClurkin, Planetshakers, Tim Godfrey, Eben, Sidney Mohede, Ana Paula ValadaoBessa, Sheldon Bangera, Mercy Chinwo, William McDowell, Chevelle Franklyn, Chandler Moore, Kike Mudiaga among others.