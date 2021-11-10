By Godwin Oritse

THE Chairman of the Abuja Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, Mr. Kweku Asiamah, has said paucity of funds has become a major challenge for the operation of the MoU and called on member states to rise up the challenge.

Speaking at the recently concluded 11th Port State Control, PSC, in Lagos, Asiamah said that the need to fund the group with a view to meeting the yearnings and aspirations of member states cannot be overemphasized.

READ ALSO:Reps summon FCT Minister over infrastructural decay, insecurity

Asiamah who is the Minister of Transportation for Ghana also called on the four members that are yet to ratify the instruments of the MoU so as to make the MoU a robust one.

He explained that the last meeting of the MoU was in 2019 and this according to him, was that members were not forthcoming with regards to hosting the meeting.

Similarly, Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi said that the essence of the Port State Control is the inspection of foreign ships in national ports to verify the condition of the vessels and its equipment and whether the is manned and operated in compliance with the requirements of international conventions.