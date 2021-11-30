.

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami has called for a global approach to tackling the menace of cybercrime as the need for datafication takes the lead among global economies.

Pantami made the call on Tuesday while addressing the Forum of technology ministers at the Future Tech Forum in London, on the topic: The Future of the Internet: Trends and Opportunities.

The Minister noted that “the need for the collection of data is increasing daily and will continue to do so at a significant pace. According to research, from the dawn of civilisation to the early 200s, only five exabytes of data was collected. Today, however, approximately 2.5 exabytes of data is collected within 24 hours.

By implication, the amount of data generated and collected within 48 hours today, is the same as that which was generated and collected over five thousand years before.”

Continuing, the Minister while quoting research by the International Data Corporation, indicated that in the next four years, 41.6 billion Internet of Things (IoT) devices could be connected and interconnected and these devices are expected to generate around 79.6 billion petabytes of data.

Going by these figures, Pantami emphasised that datafication is on a significant rise and will continue to do so which is why there is the need for governments to prioritise the protection and judicious use of data.

This he further noted, motivated him to author The Datafication of Society to Foster an Internet Economy.

“Datafication is inevitable. Therefore, we must place the same importance on cybersecurity, especially considering that new malware is released every 4.6 seconds globally to compromise cyberspace and inevitably, generate data.

“Therefore, there is a clear indication that in the wake of the pandemic, the rate of cybercrime increased significantly due to an increased online presence. It is, therefore, necessary to give the same emphasis, priority and preference to the issue of cyber security,” he said.

He advocated the need for an international approach to cybersecurity as against the existing regional or national approach, noting that “with cloud computing and cloud devices, national or regional regulation of data could be less relevant because as obtains in many situations, data may not be domiciled within a sovereign nation, therefore, border restrictions do not apply and are not respected.

