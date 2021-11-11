By Charly Agwam, BAUCHI

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, ATBU, Bauchi branch, has dissociated itself from the congratulatory message on the controversial promotion of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami to the position of a professor by the Federal University of Technology, FUTO, Owerri.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Muhammad Abdul’azeez had congratulated the minister on behalf of the university after he was promoted to the position of a professor.

Chairman of the union, Dr. Ibrahim Inuwa, said: “The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ATBU Bauchi branch wishes to unequivocally state that on no occasion were the critical stakeholders, such as the Senate and the congregation of ATBU, Bauchi consulted for such congratulatory letter despite the controversies surrounding the appointment.

“It is our affirmation that we are not a party to such decision by the Vice Chancellor of ATBU.

“From all indications, the entire exercise was shrouded in inadequacies; diligent due process was not followed.

“Every requirement was jettisoned. It is total disregard to academic excellence,” he said.

Reacting to Pantami’s ‘vindication’ after an investigation by FUTO’s branch of ASUU, he said that their report left many questions unanswered.

He added: “The report is shrouded with a lot of inadequacies because all the relevant questions have not been answered by the report, and this has cast doubts in the minds of people about the veracity of that report.”

